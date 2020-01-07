Ronaldo started the calendar year with a hat-trick (video)
2020-the year has started for Cristiano Ronaldo 5 points
In the framework of the 18th round of Serie A Juventus at home on “the Allianz Stadium” defeated Cagliari 4-0 and for a time regained the sole lead in the championship.
A hat-trick scored by Cristiano Ronaldo.
The first goal of the Portuguese – from the category Made by myself. Cristiano took the transfer of a player, beat goalkeeper Robin Olsen and staged a spectacular end.
We add that the Portuguese scored his first international goal in five consecutive matches for Juventus in the League over that span Cristiano scored eight times.
Except for the first of his hat-trick in Serie A, Ronaldo gave in the match against “Cagliari” an assist for Gonzalo Higuain in the end of the meeting.
Note that in the evening the program “inter” in Naples beat local eponymous club (3:1) and returned to a diarchy in Serie A.