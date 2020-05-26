Ronaldo thinks he’s better than Messi (video)
Cristiano Ronaldo
Forward “Juventus” and the national team of Portugal Cristiano Ronaldo has said that he sees no one player who could be considered better than he is.
CR7 confidently believes that he can do everything, while noting that some of the skills that he possesses, can do no other.
“I don’t think there’s someone better than me. No player does what I couldn’t do. And at the same time, I know how to do something that will not be able to repeat somebody else” – quoted by the Portuguese Goal.com.
“There is no more complete player than I was. I’m the best player in history,” concluded Cristiano.
The confirmation of an official twitter the Old lady placed the episode of the training process with the participation of Ronaldo, in which the Portuguese played a casual “three-pointer”.