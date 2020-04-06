Ronaldo thought about returning to real Madrid this summer – media
Cristiano Ronaldo
The Portuguese striker Turin Juventus Cristiano Ronaldo seriously thinking of returning to real Madrid, according to Calciomercato.
Cristiano nostalgic for the days when he performed at the “Santiago Bernabeu”, the newspaper notes.
35-year-old could move to Madrid in the summer transfer window – a striker is not entirely happy with his situation at Juventus.
We will remind, Ronaldo played for real from 2009 to 2018, and then moved to the Turin club.
Let us add that Juventus today paid “Royal club” the full amount for the transfer of the Portuguese – 100 million euros plus a 17 million bonus.
In this season, Cristiano has scored 25 goals in 32 matches for “Old lady”.
Current cost Cristiano € 60 million. At the same time we must not forget about the salary of the Portuguese, which is 31 million euros a year.