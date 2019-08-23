Ronaldo told when he will retire from the national team of Portugal.
Cristiano Ronaldo
Forward “Juventus” Cristiano Ronaldo said that he would leave Portugal when it will cease to invite.
Additionally, Cristiano is planning to play for the national team at the next world championship in Qatar, of course, if the Portuguese gets there. By the time the star of “turns” for 37 years.
“I’m not closing the door to the national team. As long as I have strength and motivation, I will always be ready to arrive to the team. I leave the national team, but only if I don’t want to invite”, – quotes Ronaldo AS.
“The world Cup in Qatar? I do not exclude it. I think I’ll be near the team at this time.
I’ve experienced many great moments with the national team of Portugal. Maybe the most fun game for the national team I have received over the past five years. Don’t ask why, but I really love to defend the team’s honour.
I sometimes come to Portugal, especially in Lisbon and in Madeira. This is a country where I would live, and I am sure that in a few years I, along with my family I live in Portugal,” said Cristiano.