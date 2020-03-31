Ronaldo took a walk at Madeira, and after called upon to maintain the quarantine (photo)
March 31, 2020 | Sport | No Comments|
Cristiano Ronaldo
Striker Turin Juventus and the national team of Portugal Cristiano Ronaldo was seen for violation of the quarantine at Home, on the island of Madeira.
Was shown one photo user of Twitter, where 35-year-old Portuguese walking with the family without any signs of remedies.
A day later, Cristiano made a statement, urging everyone to stay home.
“In this difficult time for the world to thank for what is really important – our health, our family, our loved ones.
Stay home! Let’s help all the health workers who are fighting for saving lives,” wrote the player.