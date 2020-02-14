Ronaldo took Juventus from defeat in the semifinals of the Italian Cup (video)
In a couple of “Milan” – “Juventus” took place the first semifinal match of the Cup of Italy, in which the role of hosts played Rossoneri.
Match on “San Siro” ended in a draw – 1:1.
On goal Ante Rebić scored Croatia on 61 minutes, Juventus were able to meet only at the very end of the meeting Cristiano Ronaldo in the penalty area hosts a high jump the side with scissors, and after his shot the ball hit the hand of defender of “Milan” David Calabria.
Service match the Roman Paolo Valeri pointed to the 11-meter mark.
From the point the Portuguese usually misses the mark.
On March 4, the teams will play the return match.
We will remind, in the second semi-final in Napoli struck away defeat “inter”.