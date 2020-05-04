Ronaldo was accused of “fusion” of information about Dibala’s test positive on coronavirus to stay in Madeira
Cristiano Ronaldo and Paulo Dibala
Italian newspaper Corriere dello Sport accused the forward of “Juventus” Cristiano Ronaldo “leak” of information that his partner in the Turin club, Argentinian Paulo Dibala the fourth time in the last month and a half passed test positive for coronavirus.
The publication suggested that the Portuguese, who currently is at Home – at Madeira, in no hurry to return to the Apennine Peninsula, which used information about the disease Dibala.
Note that Italy is one of the epicenters of the pandemic coronavirus.
In turn, the girlfriend of Dibala has denied press reports that the footballer had again taken on COVID-19.
“Paulo did not hand over a positive test for the virus – quoted interview with Oriana Sabatini TV channel Canal 9 “Soviet sport”. – To conduct a new analysis, he still needs to wait. We are all waiting for, so I don’t know where these rumors. We will announce the result as soon as it becomes known. Personally, I have a test showed a negative result, but about the Paulo we are not sure a hundred percent,” said Oriana.