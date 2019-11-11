Ronaldo was angered by the decision Surry to replace him in the middle of the match he left the stadium before the end of the game (video)
The time of replacing Ronaldo
In the framework of the 12th round of the Italian Serie A Turin “Juventus” to “Allianz arena” took the once arch rivals AC Milan.
The duel between leader and a mid-table club this season ended with a minimal win 1:0.
In addition to scoring, the main resonance of the match happened in the 55th minute when the head coach of “Juventus” Maurizio Sarri was replaced by Cristiano Ronaldo.
The Portuguese were extremely annoyed by this decision of the coach and showed it by his behavior.
Cristiano did not greet released instead Dibalo Paulo and shaken hands with Surrey.
Instead, Ronaldo immediately went to the locker room. But there the star forward is not delayed – waiting for the end of the match against Milan, СR7 left the stadium 3 minutes before the final whistle.
It is noteworthy that the decisive goal of the “Old gentlemen” were scored by the substitute interesting.
Note that in the last match Juventus – against Lokomotiv (2:1) in the Champions League, Surrey have also replaced Ronaldo in the 82nd minute. Then the player doesn’t shake hands with the coach.
“Juventus” continues to lead the standings, ahead by 1 point inter.