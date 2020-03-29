Ronaldo was bought for 9.5 million Euro limited-edition model of the Bugatti (photo)
Cristiano Ronaldo
Forward “Juventus” Cristiano Ronaldo became the owner of a sports car Bugatti Centodieci, worth 9.5 million euros, according to Eurosport.
Sports car released in a limited edition specially for the 110th anniversary of Bugatti. The company will create 10 such vehicles.
Centodieci will be equipped with 8-liter W16 engine with a capacity of 1600 HP Acceleration to 100 km/h takes 2.4 seconds.
It is noted that the 35-year-old Ronaldo will get a new car only to 2021 the company has not started production of the model.
Cristiano already have two cars Bugatti – Veyron and Chiron.
In season 2019/20 Ronaldo scored for Juventus 21 goals in 22 games in Serie A.
Recall that Ronaldo and his agent and compatriot Jorge Mendes has donated over 1 million pounds to fight the coronavirus.