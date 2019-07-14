“Rooms” of Oleg Sentsov: at the Odessa film festival unveiled the trailer for the new movie prisoner of the Kremlin
On Saturday, July 13, the Ukrainian Director Oleg Sentsov, who was illegally held in a Russian prison, was 43 years. This is the sixth birthday that Oleg met in Russian prisons.
On this day, the Odessa international film festival unveiled the trailer for the new movie Sentsov. “Numbers” — feature tape, created by the eponymous play by Director and is now in the final stages of production. Presented last year in the framework of the OIFF pitching the project subsequently received funding of 10 million from the Ministry of culture of Ukraine.
The film was created under the creative direction of Oleg Sentsov (through letters), which in 2014 is in a corrective colony № 8 “White bear” in the town of Labytnangi in Northern Russia. Acted as the co-Director Ahtem Seytablaev, Ukrainian Director and actor of the Crimean Tatar origin, known for such films as “haytarma”, “Strange prayer”, “Cyborgs”.
By genre film — a grotesquely satirical dystopia, it tells about the existence of ten ordinary people, the so-called “numbers” in a closed environment. Day after day they adhere to the established rules of their world and subordinate their existence to the Supreme God — Zero, until one day one of the rooms decides to destroy the system.
Co-produced a film made by the company Apple Film Production (Poland) and Polish producer and President of the Polish film Academy, Dariusz Jablonski.
“For us the figure of Oleg is very important because he’s their brightest start was made at the Odessa festival with the film “gamer”. For several years we do the different activities help to ensure that the name Oleg is constantly heard, that attention was drawn to the fact that it was illegally held in jail in Russia. We will do this until it is necessary”, — said at the presentation of the General producer of the FESTIVAL Yulia Sinkevich.
Producer of the film “the Room” Anna palenchuk read out a letter message Sentsov from a Russian prison the filmmakers.
“Oleg knows that today, in his native Odessa film festival to show a trailer of his movie. That is, he is mentally with us,” said Palenchuk.
Ahtem Seitablaev said that in the course of correspondence with Sentsov about the movie not all the letters showed up on time. He said that the letters could not be and speeches about politics. Directors discussed exclusively the creation of the film.
Meanwhile, at the building of Consulate General of Russia in Odessa, on the Gagarinsky plateau, held a rally in support of Oleg Sentsov. According to organizers, the main goal of this event is to attract public attention, appeal to the people not to forget about the Ukrainian prisoners in Russia.
The protesters believe that the majority of Ukrainians, who are now prisoners of the Kremlin, wrongly sentenced for what was left on the side of Ukraine after the annexation of Crimea.
Recall that after the annexation of Crimea by Russia Sentsov became an active opponent of the occupation. May 11, 2014 he was detained by employees of FSB of Russia and was arrested in Simferopol, accused of preparing a terrorist attack. Later he was transferred to Moscow, in a detention center in Lefortovo. Filmmaker accused of terrorism and illegal possession of weapons. The materials fabricated case it was called the organizer of the terrorist group.
In August 2015, a Russian court sentenced Sentsov to 20 years of imprisonment with serving in a colony of strict regime.
May 14, 2018 Oleg Sentsov went on hunger strike to demand the release of all Ukrainian political prisoners. It lasted 145 days.
