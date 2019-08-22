Rooney charged the opponent with an elbow to the jaw and received a straight red card (photo, video)
The best scorer in the history “Manchester United” and England’s Wayne Rooney played only 23 minutes behind the “D.C. United” in the match of the American League against MLS “new York Red bulls” (1:2) for the removal from the field.
In the middle of the first half 33-year-old Englishman received a straight red card for elbowing in the face to new Yorkers midfielder Christian Casseres during a corner near the opponent’s goal. By using VAR, the referee decided to expel a star football fields.
This is the second red card of Rooney this season (in 25 appearances Wayne has scored 11 goals and gave six assists). “D.C. United” with nine defeats in the season is in the standings to fifth place.
Recall that in January, the striker will return to Albion as he has already signed a contract with the club in the second tier Derby County, who recently coached the current coach of “Chelsea” Frank Lampard.
By the way, Rooney blow on American fields, even almost six months, and around his return to England is a scandal. The football Association is studying the decision, “Derby” to give Wayne Rooney the 32nd room in partnership with bookmaker 32Red. Under current rules, clubs are allowed to allocate for the sponsor on the back of a solid region with an area not exceeding 100 square centimeters, and the game room is a much larger area.
Add that to the salary of Wayne Rooney in his new job will be 100 thousand pounds (110 million euros) a week.
Photo Of “D.C. United”, “Derby County”
