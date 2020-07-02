Rooney has transformed, “Derby”, lifting the team with a 17th-place close to the playoffs of the championship
Wayne Rooney
On the eve within the 40-th round of the English championship Derby County thanks to a goal by Wayne Rooney has won a narrow away victory over the “Preston” – 1:0.
Recall that the former captain of the England team joined the “Derby” only in January as a player-coach.
During this period, the team from Derbyshire has significantly improved its results. Of the 18 games Derby won 10. With Jan “sheep” scored the highest number of wins and points in the championship, that allowed wards Philip Cocu to rise in the standings from 17th to seventh place.
From the zone playoffs for a place in the English Premier League “Derby” separates only one point for 6 rounds to finish.
Sam Rooney has played in 14 championship games and scored 5 goals. Also the best scorer in the history of “Manchester United” (253) scored 1 goal in 4 games of the FA Cup.