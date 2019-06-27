Rooney scored from 70 meters the only goal in the match of MLS (video)
June 27, 2019 | Sport | No Comments|
Wayne Rooney
In the match of the 18th round of the Eastern conference of MLS team Wayne Rooney “D.C. United” took “Orlando city”.
Everything was decided in the opening stages of the match when Rooney’s half of the field threw the ball for a collar too carried away by the ‘ Keeper Brian Rowe 1:0.
This ball was the only one in the match.
With this victory, United has retained 3rd place in the standings of the Conference, “city” dropped on the 9th.