Rooney signed a contract with Derby County

| August 7, 2019 | Sport | No Comments
Руни подписал контракт с "Дерби Каунти"

Wayne Rooney

Former captain of “Manchester United” and England’s Wayne Rooney has signed a contract with championship club Derby County, according to the official website of the club.

Contract top scorer in the history of the “red devils” (253 goals) will be effective from January 2020.

While Wayne will be playing for “sheep” as a player-coach.

The agreement is for 18 months with possibility of extension for another year.

Let us add that currently Rooney is defending the colours of MLS club DC United.

 

