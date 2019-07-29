Rooney won the state your business to 20 million pounds
Wayne Rooney
Former captain of “Manchester United” and England’s Wayne Rooney did not allow the Registration chamber of great Britain to sue your business, The Sun reported.
The striker, now playing for the American “D.C. United” has won the Chamber business of 20 million pounds, says the publication.
In may, the organization threatened to Rooney it would close its image and investment firm Stoneygate 48 Ltd, unless it proves that the company still makes deals. Otherwise, all the company’s assets would pass under the control of the state.
However, Rooney has managed in the 2 months to prove to the regulator that his company really works.
While Wayne was given the financial component of the company, based in Cheshire, on the basis of which its value has grown in recent years, after the transfer of striker from Manchester United, first at Everton and then in the “D.C. United”.
And if in 2016 its value amounted to 12.4 million pounds, a year later 17.2 million
The General condition of the Englishman is estimated at 129 million pounds, making it one of the richest footballers in the world.