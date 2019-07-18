Rosalia shocked the audience outright outfit
While Beyonce tries on the image of the lioness Nala, the girl’s walking suit black Panther. And I think he’s from a sex shop.
July 14, British and Hollywood stars come to London for the premiere of the film by Jon Favreau “the lion King”. Together with other guests at the premiere there were 25-year-old singer Rosalia (ROSALIA), which attracted the attention of photographers for his outrageous attire, reports the Chronicle.info with reference to showdream.org.
For carpet girl chose a black latex bodysuit and robe with fur “tracks” on the sleeves and hem. Translucent fabric last found the curvy singer, but it seems to be no problem.
Extravagant costume Rosalia did not stop. The girls nails were adorned with figures reminiscent of the toys from “Kinder surprise”. A touch of infantilism was added and the hairstyle of the singer — two high ponytail with the front strands released.
Judging by the Instagram account of the girl, to shock her — a common occurrence. Fur collars, heavy weight manicure and huge platform Rosalia shows regularly.