Rose treasure: named the most useful properties of watermelon
Watermelon is a unique bocheva culture, not only delicious, but also very useful. Thus, melon helps to lose weight due to the fact that there is very little calories. Talk about all the pros of this fruit and why it is necessary to eat it in the summer.
It is less nutritious than peaches blueberries and any other sweet fruit. That is, because of him not gaining extra weight. In watermelon sugar a little, but there is a useful fructose. The fruit contains vitamins C, A, B and beta-carotene.
Watermelon helps with cancer and diabetes due to the natural dye of lycopene. The pigment prevents the modification of DNA. It is known that cancer cells are due to genetic mutations. This is detrimental to the health process and stops bocheva culture.
Employees of Oklahoma state University conducted an experiment on mice. During the study, researchers found that berries change the intestinal flora and helps to cure diabetes. Moreover, watermelon contains amino acid citrulline. It increases the level of nitric oxide and dilates blood vessels. In the end, the watermelon is a good influence on the human heart.
In the heat the fruit will help to avoid dehydration, since 90% of the sweet liquid. Watermelon promotes rapid recovery after exercise. Therefore, it is recommended to use athletes. It turns out that watermelon is not only a medicine but also a natural biological Supplement that strengthens health.