Rosenbaum was in intensive care after a major operation

| September 2, 2019 | News | No Comments
Розенбаум попал в реанимацию после тяжелой операции

The Russian bard Alexander Rosenbaum the day before underwent a serious surgical operation.

As reported by Telegram-channel “Base”, 67-year-old actor is in intensive care in a Moscow hospital.

As a bard heavy. According to channel sources, the operation lasted several hours.

Note that Alexander Rosenbaum in 2015-m to year was included in the list of persons who pose a threat to national security of Ukraine. He reacted with pleasure. “Today is not to be in the Ukrainian black list a decent man indecent. After the Nuremberg Tribunal to name the streets and avenues names of Bandera and Shukhevych is a crime”, — said the actor in an interview.

We will remind, earlier the Russian actor Peter Mamonova needed heart surgery.

