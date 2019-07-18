Rosie Huntington-Whiteley admired romantic photo with Jason Statham

| July 18, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments

Over the last few days on the models page has several pictures with the beloved man.

Роузи Хантингтон-Уайтли восхитила романтичным фото с Джейсоном Стэтхэмом

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley definitely loves to share with fans photos in Instagram. However, images that publishes the model, often are unavoidable. Them Rosie demonstrates a new collection of clothes, stylish bows, but very rarely shows personal life. Beloved Jason Statham and their son appear on the frame Huntington-Whiteley not as often as they would like fans. And yet, from time to time model happy family photo.

So, just recently, the model posted a series of photos in which she is depicted with the beloved man. Subscribers were delighted from the photos and immediately called a couple of the most stylish.

“I’m always his fan No. 1! So proud of you, Jason”,

commented on a photo of Rosie.

Роузи Хантингтон-Уайтли восхитила романтичным фото с Джейсоном Стэтхэмом

Share Button

Related Posts

About The Author

Lilly Nice
magictr

Lilly Nice has been a reporter on the news desk since 2015. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Gal Post, Lilly Nice worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella.