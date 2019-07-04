Rosie Huntington-Whiteley admired the slender legs in a stylish outfit

| July 4, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments

British supermodel gives a new lesson of style

Роузи Хантингтон-Уайтли восхитила стройными ножками в стильном наряде

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley knows all the secrets of stylish outlets and their reveals numerous followers. She regularly posts online the entire collection of wisely selected images. A few days ago she showed a series of “bows of London” as she signed my photos. Here there are images in sand color dress, white pants, a long skirt with print of black skinny… his model picked up the outerwear and accessories. However, even an ordinary selfie girls can safely take in the turnover of considerations for daily outfits.

Share Button

Related Posts

About The Author

Lilly Nice
magictr

Lilly Nice has been a reporter on the news desk since 2015. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Gal Post, Lilly Nice worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella.