Rosie Huntington-Whiteley admires a great sense of style
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley loves beauty and tries to be perfect – from the looks to the interior. At least, it says on her page in Instagram. Here 32-year-old model shows all its beauty of designs and stylish finds. A few hours ago, she presented a new collection of dresses for all occasions.
Apparently, Rosie has listened to the fans, who recently asked her to tell on the website Rose Inc. about drawing their bows. Although such images are not uncommon in the microblog British style icons. The girl tries to share with subscribers with the knowledge learned in the fashion world. However, every time it is full of fresh ideas and unusual combinations, which can (and should) take note anyone who wants to look like celebrities.
So, to make a bow “from Rosie” is enough to have in the wardrobe such things. Several types of pants: skinny jeans, a classic wide and slightly flared shorts-Cycling shorts. Combine them with short crop tops, classic shirts and blouses. This kit is perfect for walking around the city, meeting friends and also for business meetings.
Feminine long and narrow MIDI skirt look good with a slouchy jackets and boxy shirts. There are dress jacket, which we’ve seen on the page of Rosie – it is especially suited to owners of slender legs. And here’s a coral dress with wide sleeves from Givenchy because of the unusual cut “will remove” extra inches and make the look festive and bright. It will help you stand out at any social event.
To complement the images of Rosie advises subtle sandals with high heels or their favorite mules from Bottega Veneta. Of the accessories she prefers a bag from the same brand, big sunglasses, Golden bracelets, earrings and beads – where this summer without them?