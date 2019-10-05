Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Jason Statham spotted on a walk with her son
October 5, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments|
The model was dressed in a casual outfit.
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Jason Statham were spotted on a walk with his two year old son Jack near his home in Beverly hills. According to eyewitnesses, on the walk Rosie and Jason were very gentle with each other: they hugged and kissed, while Jack played on the Playground.
To walk Rosie was dressed in a casual outfit: black leggings, white t-shirt, jacket-black leather jacket and cap.