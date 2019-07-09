Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Jason Statham with his son Jack on a Bicycle ride in Malibu
32-year-old Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and 51-year-old Jason Statham, who last month spent a vacation in Italy, clearly well rested and gain strength. Yesterday, the pair along with his son Jack, who recently turned two, went for a bike ride in Malibu.
The son of a model and actor while two-wheeled transport is not mastered, so his star father seated on your bike. Rosie also enjoyed watching this cute picture, and didn’t hide his smile.
The model went for a walk in jeans and a loose white sweatshirt. Not too practical to stop such a plan turned out to be her shoes — comfortable sneakers Rosie chose flip flops. However, and Jason followed her lead and put on beach shoes.
The pair first skated in the Park and then went to the Playground where Jack is happy to ride on the slides and swings.
Recall that Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Jason Statham have been together for nine years. Three years ago, the couple announced their engagement, but the wedding still did not take place. According to insiders, the first couple moved the celebration for the birth of their son, and then, apparently, there were other reasons for which the celebration had to be postponed. However, Rosie and Jason on this occasion, do not worry — the status of the bride and groom they feel more than comfortable.
In the end family is the most important thing in the world
— spoke model.