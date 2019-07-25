Rosie Huntington-Whiteley appeared in the form of a daring biker Chicks
Fans of 32-year-old Rosie Huntington-Whiteley is a reason for joy! It seems that soon we will show new photo shoot featuring model. Meanwhile, Rosie shared with subscribers with the staff backstage, and the most striking, perhaps, were those where she tried on the image of biker Chicks.
The photographs of the beloved actor Jason Statham that the screen is also very handy with vehicles, posing in leather jumpsuit from Bottega Veneta from current autumn-winter collection of the brand.
However, during the time of the photo shoot the model was replaced by multiple images of the stamps (which suggests that she will become the heroine of a new advertising campaign), and was photographed Topless. Against the bright red backdrop, the model posed, slightly hiding behind a leather jacket.
Outfits Rosie certainly appreciated and her lover, because we know that Jason loves motorcycles. In the comments fans even advised the actor to come to the set and make Rosie company. Not so long ago a couple who is raising two year old son, appeared at the premiere of “the fast and the furious: Hobbs and Shows” (Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw), where Statham plays a major role.
It is noteworthy that under new photos Huntington-Whiteley appeared a lot of Russian comments.
We unfortunate Lady Gaga and Leonardo DiCaprio are already tired and you have no comments yet without our great and mighty language,
— explained one of the members, hinting at a spontaneous flash mob, when the Russian Internet users attacked the star accounts.
To proposals for the sale of the garages of the matter is, however, not reached everyone is too busy writing compliments of the model. It remains to wait for official photos — judging by the staff from backstage, we were waiting for a spectacular photo session!