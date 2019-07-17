Rosie Huntington-Whiteley attended beauty a presentation in Los Angeles
We admired the 32-year-old Rosie Huntington-Whiteley at the premiere of “the fast and the furious: Hobbs and Shows” (Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw), and yesterday, the model appeared at the presentation of Hourglass Cosmetics. 14 Jul cosmetic brand introduced in Los Angeles a new brow gel Brow Unrestricted.
Beloved Jason Statham who chose to make his appearance unusual sky-blue dress, happily took pictures with fans, signed autographs and, together with the international brand make-up artist Marc Reagan demonstrated how to create a summer butylok.
The new product will be sold including the website Rosie Rose Inc (also the name of her cosmetic line, which includes Foundation, lipstick, blush, eye shadow and flavors). To beauty tips the stars listen more than 203 thousand followers that subscribe to her blog of the same name — Rose Inc. There’s a model to share their lifehacks, shows how to make a cool make, and talks about favorite products. One of the last glossy lip gloss Hourglass Extreme Sheen High Shine Lip Gloss beige pink hue.