Rosie Huntington-Whiteley cream mini party in London
In the night club Annabel in London your DJ set played Virgil Abloh — fashion designer, holding the position of artistic Director of menswear brand Louis Vuitton March 2018. The event was attended by many celebrities, including 32-year-old Rosie Huntington-Whiteley.
To make his appearance on Rosie chose a slinky cream satin dress brand The Row (in the closet of a celebrity, many outfits of this brand, the founders of which are the Olsen sisters). Image complements sudovye sandals and a Bottega Veneta clutch.
Beloved Jason Statham all night talked with 37-year-old Serena Williams (tennis star in between preparations for Wimbledon still found time to go out). Rosie is a big fan of Serena and often comes to cheer for her matches.
The event was also seen Grigor Dimitrov. By the way, in 2012 there were rumors about the novel Serena and Grigor. They confirmed, however, was not. The rumors were based on a couple of photos from Instagram. And six months later he was photographed by paparazzi Sharapova (the main rival Williams) and Dimitrov together on vacation in Madrid. Then it became known that the couple meets. Over the next two years celebrities then converged, then diverged. The climax was the fight to Sharapova with Williams due to the fact that Serena in an interview with Rolling Stone said that Gregory “black heart”. This indirectly confirmed that Dimitrov still, it was Williams.