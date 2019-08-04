Rosie Huntington-Whiteley graced the cover of the famous gloss
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, who recently showed footage of a mysterious shooting, revealed their secrets. The girl took part in a photo shoot for Harper’s BAZAAR Taiwan. On the cover she appeared in a Frank and stylish manner: she tried on a black bodysuit with sleeves and an alluring cutout at bust and high heavy boots. Complements the picture expressive make-up and blow-out.
On the second cover model showed the same “biker” image that we’ve seen her in microblogging and stories. Sexy leather costume made her look like a superwoman from the comics. Or partner Jason Statham out of any blockbuster. Rosie has published the result of work in Instagram, signing very succinctly. Forgot it to mark things on the cover of her favorite brand, Italian brand Bottega Veneta.
Inside fans of Rosie will be able to find other images. For example, the model demonstrates the white cloak that blends with the bright pants and tough black boots. Also beauty showed some very seductive shots on the chair. In all the images she is incredibly attractive and sexy. And noted that her fans always fall asleep a lot of pleasant words.
Interestingly, Rosie, who recently walked away from a modeling career – she rarely walks on the catwalk, not devoted himself to family and home. She organized a lot of projects in London, which devote a lot of time. However, such employment only inspires her. In addition, the business Rosie allows her to devote sufficient time to my husband and son – they recently the whole family traveled to Italy. They also often get out on picnics and walks together.