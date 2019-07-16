Rosie Huntington-Whiteley has appeared in “naked” dress
Popular British model Rosie Huntington-Whiteley attended one of the announced events in Hollywood to launch his new movie “fast and furious: Hobbes and Shows” (Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw). For public release, the star chose a very seductive dress, what attracted the attention of all the participants of the premiere, reports the Chronicle.info with reference to the channel 24.
On Saturday, July 13, in Hollywood, a long-awaited presentation of the film “the fast and the furious: Hobbes and the Show.” The continuation of the legendary movie “fast and furious”, which is getting wildly popular in the box office, attracted the attention of all media.
On the red carpet appeared the main actors of the film and their second halves. Thus, among the guests you could see Jason Statema and his beloved Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Idris Elba with his wife Sabrina and daughter Isan, Dwayne Johnson’s mom and others. All the celebrities shocked photographers elegant outfits.
But perhaps the greatest attention was attracted by a 32-year-old Rosie Huntington-Whiteley. The model came to support her star husband, who played a major role in the film, in a very revealing white dress. The outfit was tailored, so all could admire the perfect shape Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and by her lack of underwear. Spice dress added a large incision on the leg and sheer stripes.
Such a bold outfit the mannequin picked up a barely noticeable high-heeled sandals, decorated with stones, and jewelry. Rosie Huntington-Whiteley chose a perfect hair styling and day-of makeup that highlighted her natural beauty. Looked star girl Jason Statema luxurious, which experts said all the Western media.