Rosie Huntington-Whiteley in tight knit dress in new York
32-year-old Rosie Huntington-Whiteley leads an active lifestyle, having to attend social events, to give time to his family and to go about their business projects. So, yesterday the star was spotted by paparazzi on the way to the next meeting.
Lenses model got on leaving the hotel in new York. In public, she appeared in a feminine and elegant way — she had a knitted bodycon dress in rich eggplant shade with original cut on the chest from Bottega Veneta. Look Huntington-Whiteley finished black lace-up and bowknot clutch bag beige color of the same brand.
Recall that last week, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley attended the annual awards ceremony of the Harper’s Bazaar Women of the Year Awards, which was awarded the “editor’s Choice”. In the event the model came accompanied by the 52-year-old lover and father of her two year old son Jack Jason Statham.
By the way, with journalists at the ceremony, Rosie mostly talked about his family. So, Huntington-Whiteley once said that the birth of a son in 2017 has divided her life into before and after:
Sounds very corny, but it was the most magical experience of my life. After the birth everything seems so special, sweet and beautiful, although, in fact, nothing has changed. Life becomes different, and now all my attention is focused on one little person. After all, this is real happiness, isn’t it?
Rosie also said he was very grateful to my beloved Jason Statham and considers it the best father on earth. Huntington-Whiteley also shared with journalists his secret of success: to do, Rosie just thinks and visualizes all his plans for the next five years.