Rosie Huntington-Whiteley posted a touching picture with his son

32-year-old Rosie Huntington-Whiteley decided to try myself not only in modeling, but in a different field. The star took up the issue of funds for children. Being a mother (model two year old son of Jack, whose father is 51-year-old Hollywood actor Jason Statham), Rosie cares about the health of your baby, so I decided to create this project.

Рози Хантингтон-Уайтли опубликовала трогательный снимок с сыном

Well, in order to bring this to the attention of the public, she published in Instagram the tender son, who a few hours gained already more than 250 thousand likes.

My whole world. All the best for you

— she signed the photo.

A new “child” Rosie was named the Pipette, which translated to English means “pipette”. The opening of the online store the stars will be held on 4 September.

Rosie also provided and a small teaser in which she starred with other children. Funds Huntington-Whiteley, she said, will create “new standards” and will aim to nourish and protect the skin of babies.

