Rosie Huntington-Whiteley revealed underwear on show of Donatella Versace
A considerable number of celebrities gathered a show of Donatella Versace, which took place on 20 September. Among the guests were many celebrities, among which the 32-year-old model Rosie Huntington-Whiteley. For the appearance on the red carpet-girlfriend of Statham chose a rather sexy image.
The Milan fashion Week attracts more attention of fans of this event from around the world. Demonstration show and celebrities attending the event in the role of guests, filled all the fashion pages in Instagram. So, on the fan page of the famous model Rosie Huntington-Whiteley appeared stylish photo seductive women.
Incendiary blonde appeared before the paparazzi in a stylish manner, which has been repeatedly reproduced by many celebrities. She’s wearing a massive black jacket with a silver thread over the top of the bra, lit up your perfect abs. For the “bottom” of the model chosen on-trend wide-leg trousers, adding a sharp image of the pumps. By the way, dark makeup was perfect for her image and beautifully emphasized the color of light eyes. Rosie Huntington-Whiteley posed in front of the cameras of photographers in different poses, choosing the best angles.