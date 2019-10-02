Rosie Huntington-Whiteley showed stylish images for office
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley made a collection of images on the page regular column. And fans are happy about that. Here you can get inspired from the outfits on all occasions. Need ideas for a luxurious evening out? Easy! Images for office? Moreover. And dwell on them.
Rosie, in addition to a modeling career, successfully in their own business – she is the Creator, inspirer and even the interviewer of the resource Rose Inc. So the office and at business meetings, she spends a lot of time. To look like this stylish, effortless and chic – a true art, which just is to learn from the famous British beauty.
- White top, black bottom
A classic of the genre, which is boring, make some nuances. First, white shirt-oversized, deliberately casually tucked into her pants, tailored fit – free and long. Secondly, flashy accessories: a broad gold chain-choker, sunglasses and handbag unusual shape. What is necessary, when from the office of the bows is literally “crowded”.
- Beige soft
Flawless fall ensemble with a hint of sexiness. Its main components: wide-leg pants, bodysuit in Nude (which gives spicy “naked” touch), voluminous jacket. To complement this outfit Rosie offers your favorite sandals with square toe and purse makeup bag from Bottega Veneta. They are just Champions on the “flicker” in the blog stars.
- Lady in black
Nothing complicated – just a black top and trendy black pants with a high rise. But most importantly – again, in detail. The top model chose an unusual, slightly “relaxed” shape: with a high neck and sleeves “a bat”, and simply pants Flirty twisted. High-heeled sandals, flat clutch, the chain on his leg – I think Rosie wants to remind everyone that weekdays are not gray.
- Lightness of being
For anyone who is not willing to part with the carefree summer atmosphere. Light blue cropped trousers, white top and a light beige jacket keep the look light and unobtrusive. And the thin belt and the “mesh” sandals from Bottega Veneta only add to his charm.