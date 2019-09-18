Rosie Huntington-Whiteley shows perfect body in a sexy outfit
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley continues to conquer the web in style. The model has demonstrated that the feminine dresses underwear style is also not going anywhere.
Rosie presented a selection of photos where she has created a new experience – as usual, all the details. The basis it was made exquisite silk dress for women this ankle-length from Russian brand Bazilika. Style with open neckline and loved the British icon style dazzling white shade highlighted her athletic body and light Golden tan. Added bow beige sandals from the Italian luxury brand, Bottega Veneta – that’s Rosie, by the way, made this model with a square toe so popular.
Accessories, as usual, deserve special attention. On the neck of the 32-year-old star flaunted massive gold chain, the wrist – watch strap”serpentine”, and carrying a wicker handbag, cosmetic bag. The same model often appears in images of Rosie, but this time it was a bright shade of blue, not beige, which gives the image a sparkling freshness. The final touch is sunglasses white frame, her hair freely falling over her shoulders, and sensual makeup.
Footage Rosie diluted atmospheric signatures: “the September”, “ice cold”, “silk slip”… these outfits and more from the shape Rosie – subscribers were left in raptures. “Where can I buy that dress?”, “you’re beautiful”, “can I be this woman?”, – they fall asleep issues star. Interestingly, the girl gladly answered the first commentators, directing them to your brand page.