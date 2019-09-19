Rosie Huntington-Whiteley was a guest of the health day at the Villa Kourtney Kardashian
Last Saturday, Kourtney Kardashian and her team of website about healthy lifestyle Poosh throw a great party in the Villa celebrities in Calabasas, but a detailed report was shared just today.
However, no champagne by the river — the event was dedicated to Wellness, relaxation and proper habits.
So, guests, and among them was also the model Rosie Huntington-Whiteley (at the party she appeared in a silk slip dress from Bazilika) and Kris Jenner could enjoy a massage, participate in yoga classes, attend tea ceremonies, as well as to obtain consultations on naturopathy from Dr. Simon Loubser. Joined the guests and seven year old daughter Courtney Penelope.
Well treated all vitamin cocktails with cannabidiol (natural extract of cannabis, or common hemp, is now incredibly popular in the US as therapeutic substances) and gluten-free products.