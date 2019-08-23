Rosie Huntington-Whiteley with her son Jack on a walk in the Park
32-year-old Rosie Huntington-Whiteley seem to manage everything and take care of two year old son Jack, and to star in photo shoots, and promote a blog about beauty Rose Inc. So, the paparazzi noticed the model in the Park Beverly gardens in Los Angeles. The beloved 51-year-old Hollywood actor Jason Statham with his son walked the Playground.
For its release, the star chose a cropped black top, leggings and sneakers, and sunglasses.
Rosie, who’s Dating Jason since 2010, recently spoke openly about how motherhood gave her confidence, and told how she was going to bring up Jack.
I don’t see much difference in the education of boys and girls. I like the book of Chimamanda adichi Ngozi’s “We should all be feminists/STEMI”. I saw her speech at the TEDx conference, it was very inspiring. She talked about education for girls and boys single system of values, communication and respect. These principles brought me and the people I love, and I will try to raise their children
she said in an interview with journalist Harper’s Bazaar.
Motherhood inspired Rosie to start their own brand of products for children Pipette. Under this brand will come out creams and other skincare, safe for the child and for the environment.