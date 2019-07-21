Rossm reported the death of the President of Turkmenistan
In the network appeared the information about the sudden death of President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, who is on 15 July went on vacation. According to opposition YouTube channel “Free Turkmenistan”, the President died in the afternoon of Saturday July 20. We will remind, the first monument to the President was installed in his country during his lifetime.
Cause of death was listed as acute renal failure.
In the Russian mass media serves information, with reference to the representatives of the Turkmen business circles.
“The people who told me they live in Ashgabat. They’re businessmen. When I asked whether they said, have friends who work in the security services, they pass, so that it happened when he went on vacation,” — said in the broadcast “Moscow speaking” the Director of the Center for monitoring of the Eurasian problems Aslan Rubaev,
Official confirmation of the death of President yet.
President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov three times in a row became the winner of the presidential elections in the Republic. Outside his country, he is remembered for his hobby — pop song.
