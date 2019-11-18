Rossm reported the escape to Ukraine, a senior Russian official
In Russia officially recognized the fact of the disappearance of the Deputy chief of Northwest customs management, General Maksim Mamchur. According rosssmi, it may be in Ukraine. We will remind, in October, the Russian fled from the raiders.
First Mamchur not come to work, and after a while it became known that the General had traveled outside the Russian Federation via Belarus along with the entire family.
Maksim Mamchur
In the waiting room Mamchur reporters do not explain anything, only noting that the duties of the Deputy head of the Northwest customs administration performs already his assistant, Colonel Svetlana Andreeva.
According to Russian media, the disappearance Mamchur was preceded by a no less mysterious history with 49-the summer head of Department of customs control after release of goods of St. Petersburg customs, Colonel Oleg Gusev. Currently, he can be in the Baltic States.
We will remind, earlier a political asylum in Ukraine, asked Russian Sergey Gavrilov, who is involved in the case of the “New greatness”. He also went to Ukraine through Belarus.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter