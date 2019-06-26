Rostov vs Spartak live streaming free: preview, prediction
Rostov vs Spartak live streaming free
Rostov – Spartak. Prediction (cf. 2.10) for the Match Premier Cup (06/26/2019)
Spartak won the Premier Cup last season, but will the Red-and-White succeed in starting the game against Rostov on June 26 – we have prepared our prediction. Victory for Muscovites?
Rostov
“Rostov” spent the last season unsuccessfully – despite all the efforts of Valery Karpin , “tractor drivers” could not get into the Europa League. The club finished on the ninth line, behind the sixth Arsenal by five points. At the end of the season, the team was left by Timofey Kalachev and Sergey Parshivlyuk, there are no high-profile acquisitions of the Rostovites, except for the signing of Dmitry Chistyakov from Tambov.
Spartacus
“Spartak” failed last season and could not get into the Champions League – the third “Krasnodar” team of Oleg Kononov lost seven points. Now the “red-white” will have to try their luck in the Europa League, where else one has to go through qualification. Denis Glushakov and Dmitry Kombarov left the club, signed by Esequiel Ponce from Roma, but for certain there should be more loud transfers.
Statistics
In winter, in the Cup, the Premier match in Qatar, Spartak beat Rostov with a score of 2: 1
Only one of the last eight matches “Rostov” won
Four of the last five matches Spartak won
Forecast
“Spartak” headed for the renewal of the lineup, which the fans have been waiting for for a long time, and in the tournament will try to keep the title in a new guise. In the past, a friendly match with “Sochi” “red and white”, contrary to all predictions, looked powerful and sent seven goals into the opponent’s goal, conceding only once in response.
Today, Spartak will also probably bet on the attack and try to beat Rostov again, which is clearly not in the best condition now.