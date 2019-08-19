Rotan has caused in a national team on matches with Finland and Malta 10 world Champions
Head coach of the youth national team of Ukraine Ruslan rotan (pictured) decided on a list of players who received a call on starting the qualifiers for the European championship in 2021 V. Finland (6 September in Zaporizhia) and Malta (10 September in Zaporizhia), the press service of the Ukrainian Association football (UAF).
The coaching staff of the “yellow-blue” at the start of the UEFA Euro 2021 relies on these 25 players, including 10 players who in June in Poland, the world Champions (U20): goalkeepers : Vladislav Kucheruk (“Dynamo”), Oleg Bilyk (“Alexandria”), Andrei Kozhukhar (“Chernomorets”); defenders — Efim Hemp (“gums”), Denis Popov (Dynamo), Eugene Cheberko (“dawn”), Alexey Bykov, Viktor Kornienko (both from Mariupol), Bogdan Milovanov (sporting, Spain), Valery Bondar (“miner”); Midfielders — Nikolay Shaparenko, George Chitaishvili (both “Dynamo”), Sergey Buleca (“Dnepr-1”), Maxim Lunev, Bogdan Lednev (both “dawn”), Evgeny Smirnov (“ear”), Maxim Czech, Dmytro Topalov (both — Mariupol), Roman vantuh (“Olympic”), Ahmad Alibekov (Liberec, Czech Republic), Mikhail Mudrik (“miner”); forwards — Vladislav Spraga (“Dnepr-1”), Nazar Rusin (“dawn”), Vladislav Vakula (Mariupol), Daniel Sican (Shakhtar).
In addition, the reserve list includes: Bogdan Milosevski (“Dynamo”), Alexander Nazarenko (“Dnepr-1”), Vladislav Dubinchik, Vladimir Yakimets, Artem Kozak (all Karpaty), Oleh Kozhushko (“ear”) and Vladislav were Boboglo (“Alexandria”).
Recall that, in addition to the teams of Finland and Malta, in the same qualifying group with Ukraine will play the teams of Denmark, Romania and Northern Ireland. In the final tournament which will be held in June 2021 th, will make 12 teams: hosts Hungary, Slovenia and 10 teams according to the results of selection. Directly to the final stage in the UEFA European under-2021 will the winners of the nine groups. But another pass play in the playoffs (9-17 November 2020), the four best teams placing in the groups second place.
.
Photo ffu.ua
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter