“Rotary is a great singer”: Leshchenko and Vinokur criticized the appeals Council to boycott the concerts.
People’s artist of the RSFSR Lev Leshchenko made a criticism of my colleagues who negatively commented on the tour of Sofia Rotaru in Russia, particularly her performance in Moscow on “Song of the year”.
So, in interview to portal “Газета.Ru” people’s artist of Russia said that no one can deny Sofia Mikhailovna to sing where she wants.
“Oh, come on, I don’t even see the point to discuss it. She is a person of the world. She wants there and sings. No one can forbid her to do that. And all this talk about what is someone’s order, — it’s all nonsense. She is a great singer. It’s all riff-raff around it,” — said Leshchenko.
Separately, the artist commented on the word perennial host of the festival “song of the year” angelina Vovk, who called Rotaru shamelessly, because in Russia the Ukrainian singer is going to “earn”. According to the people’s artist, fellow performers are expected to talk to each other.
“Angelina Vovk didn’t have to do,” said the singer and added that the rotary does not need to respond to recent criticism days.
Also against the “boycott” was made a people’s artist of the RSFSR, the well-known humorist Vladimir Vinokur.
He noted that mix the creativity of Sofia Rotaru policy is incredibly stupid.
“Her love is everywhere — in Russia, in Ukraine, in Moldova and in other countries for its talent. Can change policy, can change presidents, but the artists are forever” — quoted Vladimir Vinokur NSN. According to him, such artists as Sofia Rotaru, is no age.
Also, do not mix arts and politics called the illegitimate Deputy of the state Duma of Russia, a former “Prosecutor” of the Crimea Natalia Polonskaya.
“I believe that Sofia Rotaru, Laima Vaikule and Nino Katamadze, like any other people, have a right to any opinion on the policy pursued by Russia and the Crimea, including, without insulting the choice of the Crimean people. Their work becomes less valuable, and the music will not sound differently,” she wrote in her Telegram channel.
As previously reported “FACTS”, the response of national actors of Russia followed the words of the head of the social Committee of the Federation Council Valery Ryazansky at address Sofia Rotaru. The politician felt that the Ministry of culture should affect the situation in which criticizing Russia artists come to the country to work. The Senator opposed the creation of the black list, considered the best response to such statements are empty seats in the hall. At the same time colleagues reacted to her return more than friendly.
