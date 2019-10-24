Rotten food, children and animals 245: in Florida, police could not describe what he saw
In Florida, the three girls lived together with 245 animals in unbearable conditions. Some police first saw such a horror.
Sunday, October 20, the police of the city of Edgewater has received a request to check the welfare of three children aged 8, 9 and 10. When the police arrived at the house on Royal palm Drive, they found the real zoo.
“Once it became clear that here are not properly cared for or about children, nor about animals. The house was the worst living conditions. For example, in the cell, the officers saw a dead Guinea pig. Around the house is scattered with decaying food, animal’s excrement. Stood the corrosive smell of urine,” reads a police statement.
The house found four dogs, two cats, rats 83, 95 mice, 9 Guinea pigs, 12 rabbits, 4 hamsters, 14 birds, 10 flying possums, 7 bearded lizards, two geckos, a tortoise and a hedgehog.
57-year-old Greg Nelson, his 49-year-old wife, Susan, Nelson, as well as 43-year-old Melissa Hamilton is accused on three counts of ill treatment of children, and 66 counts of animal cruelty.
Three girls before the court decision were sent to relatives. Animals taken to the shelter, which now collects donations to care for the flock of new students.
Police said that Greg Nelson decided to call the police after breaking up with his wife and Hamilton, his girlfriend. After leaving home, women did not allow him to take the kids.
It is assumed that adults bred rats and mice for snake owners.
Complaints of the tenants acted in the past. For example, last year, the police visited five times.
Workers animal control twice visited the house in 2018, to report a lost and injured dog. Then their inside is not allowed, and the city did not have enough evidence to get a warrant.
Susan Nelson was released on bail following the arrest day. Her husband was hospitalized after complaints of chest pain, but bail him appointed. This means that after the hospital transferred to County jail.
Hamilton passes a psychological examination after suicide attempts. She had 17 pills of xanax (antianxiety agent).
Neighbors knew that the house of this family was something wrong.
“Their children run without clothes. Mostly in underwear,” — said neighbor Chris Hurley.
Police officer Anthony Binz wrote in his report that the house is no place to step to get around animal feces and debris.
Police reported that the children’s bedroom was “ankle-deep” in garbage and included a bunk bed without a mattress.
Amanda LeClair, a veterinarian at the animal shelter, said that the house is “just awful”.
“It was one of the worst buildings I have ever seen. Don’t understand how someone can so devalue their lives,” she concluded.