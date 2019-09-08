Rowling has intrigued fans post about Harry Potter
British author published a post on 5 September in the social network and sparked heated debate.
Fans are delight in this, because JK Rowling all not a little puzzled by his new tweet. The writer has created a mysterious message that complements the mark of the followers of Voldemort – the main antagonist of the story of the little wizard.
“Sometimes the darkness comes from unexpected places #HarryPotter #CursedChild” – a phrase left Rowling on Twitter, adding the image of a Black label. This symbol is applied to the followers of Voldemort on my skin, using it for awareness among friends and bullying.
And although fans hoping for a sequel to the film adaptation of the series of novels about “Harry Potter”, a resource Pottermore Twitter has denied such fantasies, although he added that “pottermania” waiting for something really interesting.
“The cursed child waiting for something interesting, but this is not a film”, – said the representatives of the official fan site of Harry Potter.