Royal error: the hat of the wife of Prince Charles Camilla was forced to wince a Maori warrior (photo…

Prince Charles of Wales and his wife Duchess Camilla are Chornoliska with an eight-day official visit to New Zealand. During the solemn meeting, hosted distinguished guests from UK at government House in Auckland, for Charles and Camilla performed a ritual Maori dance — the Haka. During the break the dancers stomp their feet, shout, beat her chest and thighs. The dance is accompanied by grimaces — it is determined by how well its implementation.
Charles and Camilla greeted the officials and dancers in traditional new Zealand style — touching noses. This greeting is called “hongi”.
As writes the edition Express, 72-year-old Camille, however, made the mistake of wearing a hat with fairly wide brim. As a result, the Maori warrior, which greeted the Duchess, painful frowned when the hat hit him in the forehead, bringing discomfort.
