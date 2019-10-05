Royal fans: Kate Middleton and Prince William were spotted at a football match…
At a soccer match between English sides Aston Villa and Norwich city FC in the stands among the fans was seen the family of Prince William. William, his wife Kate, the eldest son of Prince George and daughter Princess Charlotte rooting for your favorite club Aston Villa, who won with a score of 5-1. One-year-old Prince Louis, according to Daily Mail, was left at home with a babysitter.
Six-year-old George, who loves football, loudly and sincerely rejoice in the success of players. Four year old Charlotte was acting calmer, although she also often plays football with his elder brother. The boy was in a t-shirt with the symbols of “Aston Villa”.
By the way, last year, shortly before the birth of Louis, while playing his beloved football team at Birmingham Prince William, visiting football locker room, said that he would like to name their child in honour of midfielder this club — Jack Grelish. He was the real star of the match between the clubs Aston Villa and Cardiff, delivering victory to his team. Thus His Highness has let slip that Kate’s third child will be a boy.
