Royal flight: American was the only person on Board the aircraft (video)
In the US Vincent the Peon, writer and Director from new York, was the only passenger on the evening flight Delta from the city of aspen in new York. This writes the Independent.
The publication notes that the flight turned out to be a blessing for passengers — suddenly to himself, the Director found himself in “private plane”.
The fact that the morning flight to new York was canceled, and the client was given the opportunity to choose a different flight. The man decided to go to seven o’clock in the evening, seeing this as an opportunity another day to walk around Aspen.
When they reached the front Desk, Vincent found that to fly he would have alone — usually a luxury only available to few who can afford it.
“I didn’t know that was the only person registered for the flight. I arrived at the airport a very small airport, and behind the counter said to me something like: “I don’t know if we need to do an ad because it’s only you”, says Vincent.
On his journey he decided to capture on video that went viral — tweet with him gathered almost 30 thousand likes and more than 4,000 retweets.
While Vincent led to the plane, airport workers loaded in the baggage compartment something similar to sand bags. “We’ll just add weight to the plane because there are no people” — they said the Peon.
The stewardess struggled trying to hide her laughter as she continued to read the protocols as if the 70-seater plane was full of people.
“Every step, everyone was very nice. The pilots allowed me to shake hands with them — it was the most amazing part,” says Vincent.
Although the airline is not formally addressed to the passenger, the staff quickly noticed his videos on Twitter and commented on it: “Hello, Vincent! I think it was an amazing experience! Thanks for the response, we sincerely thank you for choosing Delta! Take care of yourself. AJM”.
