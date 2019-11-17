Royal laugh network “jockey” way in Parliament
The people’s Deputy from “Oppositional platform For life,” Natalia Korolevska became a reason of ridicule in the network because of the style.
Parliamentary photographer Jan Dobronogov has published on his page in Facebook picture, which captured the people’s darling behind the podium in the Verkhovna Rada in “equestrian way”.
For the meetings of the Royal chose a cap of white color and long sleeve Polo in two-tone. In the comments users have noticed that this style for such a case is inappropriate.
“Whistle swallow?”, “The horse Onishchenko”, “Wow, Vadim Zinovievich today all in white”, “not a horse”, “at Least without a horse”, “Explain to her that it’s BP, not race,” “take a picture of her up close. You have a mustache”, “tennis in the Parliament,” laughed the users.