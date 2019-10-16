Royal scandal: the Queen Elizabeth II takes to the court, “the rightful heir to the throne” (photo)
The Queen of great Britain Elizabeth II wishes to sue who now lives in Portugal, 73-year-old French pensioner Francois Graft. He claims that he is the rightful heir to the British throne, being a grandson of king Edward VIII. He has twice unsuccessfully appealed to the Queen with a request to send him samples of her DNA. If she says no the third time, Grafto intend to pursue their court order.
By law, Her Majesty may not be subject to any criminal sanction or prosecution in a civil court. However, Francois intends to apply to the court at Buckingham Palace as a whole.
As writes the edition of The Mirror, Francois argues that his grandmother, a French seamstress Marie-Leonie Graft, was having an affair with the future king Edward VIII, the then Prince of Wales. From this relationship a child is born Pierre-Edouard (father françois), although it was believed that Edward died in 1972, childless. For silence the mistress was paid a large sum of money.
Edward VIII took the throne from the end of January 1936 to December of that year. He had renounced the crown for marriage to the divorced American Wallis Simpson (at the same time it was agreed and discharge from inheritance of any of his descendants). Then received the title of Duke of Windsor. And the king was the younger brother of Edward — Elizabeth’s father George VI.
Grafto, who have no heirs, said that he was not interested in money and titles, but he wants to restore justice and to shed light on “the greatest Royal sex scandal in history.”
Father Francois died in 1994. Grafto have still kept the gift received from his grandmother the Prince of Wales — diamond bracelet from Van Cleef and Arpels watch. They are made for the Duke of Windsor on his special order. Similar watch was previously owned by the Duchess of Windsor Wallis and was sold at auction in 2011 for a sum of 286 thousand pounds.
Francois, his father Pierre-Edouard and Edward VIII
Marie-Leonie
