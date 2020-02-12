RRT have searched Podolia and Polesie customs
Procedural guide pre-judicial investigation in criminal proceedings is performed by Prosecutor’s office of Rivne region
Investigators of Territorial administration, State Bureau of investigation conducted searches at customs posts Podolia and Polesie customs of the state customs service on the fact of abuse of power and official position. It is reported by RBC-Ukraine citing the press-service of the Bureau.
According to preliminary information, with the assistance of customs officers during 2017-2019 years in the customs territory of Ukraine of the EU imported more than 50 vehicles and spare parts with low customs payment. The sum of the caused state losses exceeding 1 million.