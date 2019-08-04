Ruiz called the place where ready to have a rematch with Joshua

Mexican heavyweight Andy Ruiz (33 wins, 22 of them by Ko, 1 defeat), sensationally beating in early June, the hitherto invincible Briton Anthony Joshua (22 victories, 21 of them by Ko, 1 defeat), wants to fight a rematch in new York.

We long thought, where it can be revenge, and are inclined to Madison Square Garden (which hosted the first face-to-face duel of boxers — Ed.). Also, a great opportunity to fight in Los Angeles or Las Vegas, “said boxer in an interview with the BBC.

Note that the promoter Joshua Briton Eddie Hearn just a couple of days ago said that the main option for the conduct of the fight of his ward with Ruiz is the capital of Wales — Cardiff. Except, apparently, losing the championship belt, not the former world champion will dictate his opponent.

Loading...

