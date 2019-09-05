Ruiz — Joshua: the first duel views before the fight-revenge (video)
The city ed diriyya (Saudi Arabia) hosted the first duel of views before the match-revenge for the title of champion WBA (Super), WBO, IBF and IBO heavyweight title between the Mexican Andy Ruiz (33 wins, 22 of them by Ko, 1 defeat) and Briton Anthony Joshua (22 victories, 21 of them by Ko, 1 defeat).
The event was the first official after a sensational defeat Joshua Ruiz from June 1, the ring famous arena Madison Square Garden in new York. The Mexican acted confident, sometimes even too much, and bestowed Britain’s only derisive glances.
“I understand that Anthony had become stronger. He is hungry and wants to regain the belt. He trains hard, but the same can be said of me. I’m going to be even better and take all the titles back home to Mexico. And always win — just as they did on 1 June, “assured Andy.
More restrained was Joshua. “It will continue until 7 December, after which Andy will have to stake their belts. The two warriors meet in the battle and only the best will come out of the ring victorious. The title is not just the belt, should be the champion mindset. And we settle for the title again, “said Anthony.
